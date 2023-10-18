EURUSD came under pressure on Tuesday, as risk sentiment started to fade on deepening crisis in the Middle East. Higher oil prices and growing fears that the situation could deteriorate after Iran for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro loses traction as deepening crisis and higher oil prices hurt risk sentiment - October 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Caution keeping the pair range-bound - October 18, 2023
- Card dollar sell rate 37.4139 UAH/USD, buy rate 36.4464 UAH/USD on Wednesday - October 18, 2023