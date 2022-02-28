The Euro opened with gap-lower on Monday as geopolitical tensions escalated after Russia put its fast response forces, including nuclear, on highest alert over the weekend. Although the pair bounced …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro rebounds after opening with gap, but overall bias remains bearish - February 28, 2022
- Major FX Update: USD, EUR, JPY as SWIFT Limitations Take Effect - February 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Hanging onto 1.12 Level - February 28, 2022