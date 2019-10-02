The Euro lost traction and dipped near 1.0900 support in European trading on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s rally on downbeat US data failed to sustain gains. Fresh weakness of sterling on disappointing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Downtrend channel pointing to falls as European matches the US in miserable prospects - October 2, 2019
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD hold their ground while USD/JPY under pressure - October 2, 2019
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro returns to red after post-US data rally failed to hold gains - October 2, 2019