EUR/USD outlook: Euro stands at the front foot ahead of German data, but weak momentum requires caution

EUR/USD struggles below the key 200-week SMA at 1.1331. A big beat on the German IFO Expectations may lift the pair above the key hurdle. US fiscal stimulus talk could keep the dollar under pressure.
