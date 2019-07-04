EUR/USD Outlook: Extended sideways mode eyes US jobs data for fresh direction signals

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300 amid quiet trading ahead of the US holiday. Both US and European bond yields are plunging. ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane speaks later. GBP/USD is trading below …
