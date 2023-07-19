GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
