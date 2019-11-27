EUR/USD’s ATM volatility has hit record lows and the S&P 50 VIX has dropped to seven-month lows. Volatility will likely spike if the US-China trade talks falter. The US personal and corporate spending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: fresh weakness on trade optimism pressures again key 1.10 support zone - November 27, 2019
- Ichimoku Cloud Analysis Practice – EUR/USD Forecast Today [Video] - November 27, 2019
- EUR/USD struggles not to fall below 1.10 - November 27, 2019