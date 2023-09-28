Res: 1.0565; 1.0617; 1.0673; 1.0700. Sup: 1.0483; 1.0405; 1.0284; 1.0200. EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, attempting a tepid recovery from eight-month lows of 1.0488 in European trading on …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)