The downside remains cushioned ahead of the crucial German federal elections on Sunday. The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s solid rebound from one-month lows and witnessed a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Investors turn cautious as German elections loom - September 24, 2021
- EUR/USD: Unfazed below 1.1750 after German IFO Business Climate unexpectedly drops to 98.8 in Sept - September 24, 2021
- EUR/USD analysis: Faces resistance zone - September 24, 2021