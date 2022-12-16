Larger bulls lost traction on approach to pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.0746 (61.8% of 1.1494/0.9535), but the pullback was so far shallow and contained by daily Tenkan-sen (1.0589). Immediate bias is expected to remain with bulls while Tenkan line protects the downside and signal narrow consolidation before larger bulls resume.
