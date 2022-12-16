Larger bulls lost traction on approach to pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.0746 (61.8% of 1.1494/0.9535), but the pullback was so far shallow and contained by daily Tenkan-sen (1.0589). Immediate bias is expected to remain with bulls while Tenkan line protects the downside and signal narrow consolidation before larger bulls resume.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)