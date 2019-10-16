The Euro regained traction after being dragged by lower pound in early European trading on Wednesday and remains constructive, despite the action in past few sessions was repeatedly capped and heavily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: the recent recovery is on track [Video] - October 16, 2019
- EUR/USD outlook: Near-term action remains congested under daily cloud but still biased higher - October 16, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: German fiscal stimulus may drive the next rise in the channel - October 16, 2019