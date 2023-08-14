Near-term action was held again by 100DMA (1.0930), suggesting that bears may pause here, keeping the pair in extended sideways mode of past two weeks. Daily studies still lack clear direction signals …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Near-term action to remain sideways while 100DMA holds - August 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: August mood, poor agenda, the 1,09 level remains a challenge - August 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro recovery could remain limited unless market mood improves - August 14, 2023