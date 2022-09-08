EUR/USD outlook: Recovery faces headwinds at parity, all eyes on ECB

The Euro edges lower in early European trading on Thursday, following 1.02% bounce on Wednesday, as recovery is facing strong headwinds from parity area, now reverted to significant resistance.
