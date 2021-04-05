EUR/USD outlook: Recovery regains traction and cracks pivotal barriers

EUR/USD trades higher in range, nearing the 1.1800 level as rallying equities put some pressure on the greenback. US Treasury yields are also up, may see the USD changing course later today. The Pound …
