Attempts to extend recovery after strong downside rejection last Friday remain limited by a cluster of key barriers at 1.1140 zone (200DMA / double Fibo barrier / converged daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Recovery remains capped by key 1.1140 resistance zone but n/t action is still slightly biased higher - January 15, 2020
- AUD/USD Head and Shoulder Patter - January 15, 2020
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Waiting for the Decisive Moment - January 15, 2020