EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: repeated close below 10DMA to maintain bearish bias - August 27, 2019
- EUR/USD likely to remain within 1.1080-/1.1140 – UOB - August 27, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looking vulnerable as rising on trade troubles reaches its limits - August 27, 2019