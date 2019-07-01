EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s. The USD is gaining ground as markets diminish their bets for a deep rate cut by the Fed after presidents Trump and Xi agree on a trade truce. EU leaders failed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Outlook: Reversal pattern is forming on both, daily and weekly chart
EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s. The USD is gaining ground as markets diminish their bets for a deep rate cut by the Fed after presidents Trump and Xi agree on a trade truce. EU leaders failed …