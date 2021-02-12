EUR/USD gained positive traction on Thursday and shot to fresh two-week tops. A goodish rebound in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains. The lack of any strong follow-through buying …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Stuck in a familiar trading range, awaits fresh catalyst - February 12, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro gets a few shots in the arm and may mount a (successful?) attack on 1.2150 - February 12, 2021
- EUR/USD Price is at Crossroads – What Next? - February 12, 2021