EUR/USD enjoyed its best day of gains in 2 weeks. Will we close 2022 above the 1.0700 handle or are we in for more messy price action for the rest of the day?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Surrenders Gains as 1.0700 Resistance Holds Firm - December 30, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered between fortnight-old resistance and 10-day EMA - December 30, 2022
- EUR/USD oscillates above 1.0650 as trading activity drops amid a festive mood - December 29, 2022