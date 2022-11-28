Fresh weakness of the US dollar lifts the single currency and bulls look for attack at key near-term barrier at 1.0481 (Nov 15 high), break of which would expose next key level at 1.0578 (Fibo 38.2% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US restaurants to get USD 83 million in funds - November 28, 2022
- EUR/USD extends risk-off slid into key support territories - November 28, 2022
- 6 drivers of EUR/USD exchange rate in 2022 according to the ECB - November 28, 2022