EUR/USD outlook: The base of thick daily cloud continues to cap and keep larger bears intact

The Euro dips in European trading on Monday after last Friday’s post-NFP advance faced strong headwinds at the base of thick falling daily cloud (1.1361). Extended consolidation of a larger downtrend …
