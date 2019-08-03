EUR/USD outlook: the pair could continue to decline

(MENAFN – FXOpen) The Euro declined heavily and tested the 1.1025 area against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded as low as 1.1026 and recently started an upside correction above the 1.1040 level. …
