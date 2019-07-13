EUR/USD outlook: the pair recently corrected lower

(MENAFN – FXOpen) The Euro started a decent recovery from the 1.1200 support area against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded above the key 1.1220 resistance level to move into a positive zone. …
