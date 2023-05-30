Daily studies remain in full bearish setup and maintain downside pressure for attack at 1.0652 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.0516/1.1095 rally) and 1.0600 zone in extension, though break of 1.0700 pivot needs to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Violation of psychological 1.07 support signals bearish continuation - May 30, 2023
- EUR/USD: A breakdown of 1.0650 appears unlikely – UOB - May 30, 2023
- USD buying, EUR and JPY selling - May 30, 2023