EUR/USD edges higher on Tuesday and stalls a two-day corrective slide from a one-year top. The fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets. Traders now look forward to the Eurozone/German ZEW sentiment index for a fresh impetus.
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
