EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.1000 in the American session. The US July jobs report showed an increase of 187,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls and a downward revision to June’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Overall fundamental backdrop continues to support a gradual recovery – Citi - August 4, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The hunt for the 1.1150 zone - August 4, 2023
- EUR/USD to soar toward 1.14 around the turn of the year – Commerzbank - August 4, 2023