Earlier today it raised from that 1.129 support level, reached as high as 1.136 momentarily, but retracted once again and was last found trading around the 1.132 range, having the 1.31 as closest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Pair Could Head Towards The Resistance Level - February 23, 2022
- EUR/USD looks bid and retests 1.1350 on dollar weakness - February 23, 2022
- Currency market: EUR/USD and USD/JPY day trades - February 23, 2022