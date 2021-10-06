US macroeconomic data was mixed but still indicated economic expansion. The focus now shifts to US employment-related data, with the ADP survey. EUR/USD pair edged lower despite a weaker dollar, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Pair Edged Lower Despite a Weaker Dollar, Hinting at Lower Lows for the Year - October 6, 2021
- EUR/USD slides to 10-week low - October 6, 2021
- USD/CHF hoovers around 0.9300 on broad US dollar strength - October 6, 2021