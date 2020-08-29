EUR/USD: Pair Trades Near Weekly High

The Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate is trading higher, as it targets US$1.19. The pair is on track for a weekly gain of 0.8%. The Euro is shrugging off weak consumer confidence data.
