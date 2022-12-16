Sluggish markets allow traders to pare recent moves ahead of preliminary PMIs for December. EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.0640 as it refreshes the intraday high during early Friday. In doing so, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD pares the biggest daily loss in three weeks around 1.0650 ahead of EU/US PMIs - December 15, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears attack $1,775 support with eyes on PMIs - December 15, 2022
- EUR/USD at Risk of Sub-$1.0550 on Weak Private Sector PMIs - December 15, 2022