USD bulls cheer hawkish Fed bets, firmer US data even as yields challenge the upside momentum. Eurozone GDP, inflation can entertain traders but FOMC, US NFP will be crucial for clear directions.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD pares the first monthly gain in five near 0.9900 ahead of the key EU/US data, Fed - October 30, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The bulls are in play for the open, but bears ready to pounce - October 30, 2022
- EUR/USD and a Return to Parity in the Hands of Euro Area Stats - October 30, 2022