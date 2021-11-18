EUR/USD keeps bounce off 16-month low, grinds higher of late. Inflation expectations, US housing numbers weigh on US Treasury yields amid sluggish session. ECB policymakers praise economic activities, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Confirmation of Closing Price Reversal Bottom Sets Up Rally into 1.1364 - November 17, 2021
- EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD - November 17, 2021
- EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1300 level amid receding US dollar - November 17, 2021