EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid some calm on the trade front and as Brexit grabs the headlines. The world’s most popular currency pair is now awaiting German inflation figures and an update on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD path of least resistance is down ahead of critical data – Confluence Detector
EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid some calm on the trade front and as Brexit grabs the headlines. The world’s most popular currency pair is now awaiting German inflation figures and an update on …