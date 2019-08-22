EUR/USD path of least resistance is down ahead of critical events – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been consolidating around 1.1100 and looking for a new direction as it waits, data, the European Central Bank’s meeting minutes, and the all-important speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
