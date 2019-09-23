EUR/USD has been losing ground on Friday and kicks off the new week in a limited range as several figures are awaited. Where next for the world’s most popular currency pair in the last full week of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD path of least resistance is down as Q3 draws to a close – Confluence Detector - September 23, 2019
- EUR/USD Consolidating Below Key Resistances - September 23, 2019
- GBP/USD benefits from UK/US trade optimism amid British political plays - September 23, 2019