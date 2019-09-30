EUR/USD has been under pressure throughout the third quarter of the year – and the last day will likely be similar. Fierce resistance caps the world’s most popular currency pair. The Technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD path of least resistance remains down as Q3 draws to an end – Confluence Detector - September 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: Further Weakness Conditional on Break to New Lows - September 30, 2019
- Adocia Announces Receipt of USD 14.3 million Payment from Eli Lilly Following Arbitration Conclusion and the Decision by Mutual - September 30, 2019