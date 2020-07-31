EUR/USD peeps above 1.19 on persistent USD sell-off

EUR/USD prints 25-month high above 1.19 as USD selling persists. Growth concerns and fiscal impasse weigh over the greenback. EUR/USD’s daily RSI shows overbought conditions, may induce some …
