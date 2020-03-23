EUR/USD: Persistent selling interest at higher levels

EUR/USD has risen above 1.07, after creating a double-bottom at 1.0635. US politicians failed to agree on a coronavirus stimulus package, sending investors to bonds. The dollar is falling alongside …
