The EUR/USD is climbing for Tuesday after risk appetite in the broader markets returns. A clean beat for US Retail Sales figures is seeing investor sentiment improve, taking the USD lower. The Euro is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Scope for further gains while above 1.0540 - October 17, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Outlook: Middle East Uncertainties To Boost USD Rates Further Say Rabobank - October 17, 2023
- EUR/USD pinning for 1.06 as markets go risk-on post-US Retail Sales - October 17, 2023