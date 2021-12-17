Neutral-bearish, as long as it remains below 1.1385. On Friday, the EUR/USD plunges during the New York session, trading at 1.1237, down some 0.85% at the time of writing. The market sentiment is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD plummets 100-pips from 1.1350 to 1.1250 post-Fed, ECB’s monetary policy meetings - December 17, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Test Overall Range - December 17, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs can’t shake that sinking feeling - December 17, 2021