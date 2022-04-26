Significant support aligns at 1.0640 and sellers could look to book their profits in case the pair falls toward that level, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports. “March Durable Goods Orders and New Home …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Chance EUR/USD drops below parity greater than during euro zone crisis - April 26, 2022
- EUR/USD drops further and records new lows near 1.0670 - April 26, 2022
- EUR/USD: Poised to challenge multi-year lows near 1.0640 - April 26, 2022