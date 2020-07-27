EUR/USD Positive Momentum Dominates the Pair

The EUR/USD is bullish. We should see a continuation to the upside with or without retracement. 1.1600-15 is the POC zone. Another lower entry zone might be 1.1675. Pay attention to any retracement …
