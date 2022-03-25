But that should be a short-lived story.” “A patient ECB, and the potential for Euro area fiscal support, should support both economic conditions and the euro in the latter half of the year. A more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD set to slump towards 1.08-1.09 in the coming weeks – ING - March 25, 2022
- EUR/USD: Potential fiscal support to prop up the euro – CIBC - March 25, 2022
- EUR/USD Rebounds Ahead Of The Weekend - March 25, 2022