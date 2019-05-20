EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, the lowest in over two weeks. Markets are worried about US-Sino trade tensions as US companies stop working with China’s Huawei. European elections are warming up. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD potential for a test of 1.1110 – Commerzbank - May 20, 2019
- EUR/USD forecast: Bearish bias remains, seems all set to challenge yearly lows - May 20, 2019
- EUR/USD: Focus this week is on Eurozone PMIs - May 20, 2019