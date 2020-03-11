EUR/USD Prepares for Uptrend after ABC Flat Correction

Dear traders, the EUR/USD made a bearish retracement after a strong bull run. The pullback is probably a wave 4 (blue). More bullishness is expected BUT price action could build a sizable correction …
