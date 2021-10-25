EUR/USD pressured in critical daily resistance ahead of ECB

EUR/USD is flat in the open this week at 1.1645 at daily resistance with the US dollar trying to hold up. Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week as they …
