EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1835 inside a bullish chart pattern amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The currency major’s rebound from the fresh low since early April the previous day renewed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.1860 holds the key to further recovery
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1835 inside a bullish chart pattern amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The currency major’s rebound from the fresh low since early April the previous day renewed …