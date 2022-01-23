EUR/USD Price Analysis: 20-DMA probes bounce from two-month-old support line

EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from the key support. Bearish MACD signals suggest further downside, 50-DMA acts as immediate support. Bulls need a clear break of 61.8% Fibonacci …
