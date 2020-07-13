EUR/USD Price Analysis: 200-week MA is a stiff resistance

The EUR/USD pair finished Friday at around 1.1300, posting a modest advance for a third consecutive week. Currencies continue to ignore data, the focus remains on coronavirus-related headlines.
