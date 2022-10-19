EUR/USD fades the recent advance and breaks below 0.9800. The October low near 0.9630 comes next on the downside. EUR/USD reverses the uptick to the 0.9870/80 band and comes under pressure below the 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD sellers attempt to hold the ground below a key level [Video] - October 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A deeper correction could revisit 0.9631 - October 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: USD up amid resurgent concerns - October 19, 2022